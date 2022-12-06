small update

added/changed
commas have a distinct color
add a randomize weights checkbox
rightclick on word adds or removes comma after
adding from searchmenu always pinns word
fixed
download locations
search lower case bug
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update