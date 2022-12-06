 Skip to content

Art AI Compass update for 6 December 2022

small update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

added/changed
commas have a distinct color
add a randomize weights checkbox
rightclick on word adds or removes comma after
adding from searchmenu always pinns word

fixed
download locations
search lower case bug

Changed files in this update

