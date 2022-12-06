 Skip to content

Hunt: Showdown update for 6 December 2022

Server Downtime - Update 1.11 - Dec 7th @ 9AM CET

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hunters, 
 
The Live Servers will be taken offline tomorrow, 7 Dec, to deploy Update 1.11. This Update brings Map, Gunplay, and Audio changes as well as a number of Bug Fixes. 
 
PC: 9AM CET

Est. Downtime ~3 hours

