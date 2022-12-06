 Skip to content

Wilford - Deep Underground update for 6 December 2022

Improvements/updates to language compatibility and post-game screen

Improvements to translations and the code behind language switching.

Also updated the post-game screen to accommodate the new font.

Changed files in this update

Wilford Content Depot 1646051
