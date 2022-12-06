Creativerse: The Definitive Edition

Share · View all patches · Build 10091683 · Last edited 6 December 2022 – 20:46:04 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

At long last, The Definitive Edition of Creativerse is here!

This update is the culmination of 8 years of development and everything our players love about the game, all in a new pay-once-play-forever package. As we explained earlier this fall, we decided to pivot away from free-to-play in this new version that removes the Playful-hosted elements and puts the entire game into your hands.

This change allowed us to make things vastly more customizable for players. Want a world with infinite stamina, a 1 second timer on all processor materials, one-hit kills on all mobs, and holiday events turned on year-round? Done. Want under-the-hood options for managing a server, its players, and backups? You got it. In fact, if this pivot proves successful, we could add support for even wilder stuff like mods. And while multiplayer will now be up to players to host, there will still be a list of public worlds to join.

On top of this, we've added a ton of new content and improvements, overhauled the core progression loop, and added a new mailbox tool for sending messages to players in other worlds. There's also a bunch of new tools for managing your world and its players, including a separate web admin interface with a lot of neat extras.

Here are 2 important details you should know:

If you purchased either DLC or bought coins, this is a free update! For the next 90 days, you'll be able to migrate all of your worlds from our servers. You can also migrate any worlds other players have whitelisted for download. Please download your worlds asap and back them up, as we won't be able to recover them once the deadline has passed!

Finally, for more details, check out our FAQ. And for an extensive dive into the ins and outs of this new version, check out the full guide.

The game is all-in-one - Creativerse now runs entirely on your computer!

Worlds are created and stored on your PC Playful hosted worlds can be migrated to your PC World templates are now hosted on mod.io and will be automatically downloaded as needed The game automatically performs world backups at regular intervals Local world data location: C:\Users\USERNAME\AppData\Local\PlayfulCorp\CreativerseServer\worlddata\worlds

New main menu options PLAY – opens the server browser, world creation form, and template viewer MIGRATE – new tool for transferring Playful hosted worlds to your local machine After you have migrated a world you need to switch back to the PLAY menu, go to the Local Servers tab and launch the world you have migrated You will be able to migrate any worlds you own You can also make your Playful hosted worlds available for others to migrate by editing the description to include "#migrationallowed"

New customization options when creating worlds More than 2 dozen new world templates have been added Choose your world template from a new template gallery viewer Options to fine tune damage, gravity, stamina, ability cooldowns, spawn rates, claim costs, and more Option to turn on holiday events Additional options (e.g. timer and mining speeds) tweakable via config file in local world folder (config_world.json)

Multiplayer is now player hosted Host your own custom worlds Join worlds hosted by your Steam friends Find public worlds to join via Steam's server list Note: hosting locally behind a LAN router requires port forwarding Default ports to forward (customizable): 26900, 26901 and 26902 If customizing the port: only the base game port can be specified; the other two ports will be just the base port +1 and +2 Instructions for port forwarding vary based on your router but here's a general how-to: https://www.noip.com/support/knowledgebase/general-port-forwarding-guide/ More instructions can be found in our full guide



In-game store removed

Premium recipes are now unlocked via the crafting tree

Premium consumables (QBits, Rocket Fuel) are now earned via quest rewards, spawned treasure, and mob drops

Costumes can now be purchased with QBits in the character customization tool

Costumes and player customization are now world-bound instead of account-bound

All Creativerse Pro perks are enabled by default

Design improvements - Overall pass on player progression to streamline everything that's been added over the years

New progression tiers Wood, with new gauntlet Stone, with new armor set

Streamlined crafting, recipes, and unlocks for most items

Quests have been simplified to reinforce but not compete with core progression Existing badges and perks have been reassigned to the new streamlined quest line.

Combat stat rebalancing Weapon, armor, mob HP, attack, damage, and explosive values have been fine-tuned

Loot rebalancing Updated loot for all treasure chests, mob drops and ranching rewards Includes newly-added unique loot tables for all variant mobs (e.g. Night Leafi, Corrupted Miru, etc.) Mob loot includes a few new unique drops for updated recipes Treasure and ranching loot have been updated Premium consumables (Qbits, Rocket Fuel) are now obtained via loot tables

Updated mob spawn conditions to push biome identity, uniqueness, and utility

New mob variants to add life to under-served biomes and serve rebalanced recipes Twiggy (daytime variant) Truffl (Red, Brown, and Glowing) Night and Corrupted Baby Leafi Frosty Leafi Snowfury (Dustevil's cold cousin) Swamp Trog Night Pebble

New weapons (found in treasure chests) Fire sword Ice sword



Mailbox - ability to send messages to other players who've joined a world

New mailbox item now available for sending messages to other players in a world

Craft and place on the ground to interact with messaging

Get the mailbox from the crafting list under Machines or search for it in the Creator menu

Privacy note: messages are not secure and are viewable by world owners via the web admin

Web admin interface - allows additional management for world owners

Allows player management in your world

Includes a map view with ability to view claims and pets by player

Ability to rollback world to an older backup

Options to customize the Qbit cost of costumes

To view admin tool, open this link in a browser while your world is running (world must be running on the same PC): http://127.0.0.1:26902/admin/admin.html Note: if you customized your world port, you'll need to change the number after the colon, which will be two ports higher than your custom port For example: If you're using base port 9000, the web admin would be: http://127.0.0.1:9002/admin/admin.html



New blocks and items

Nearly 300 new blocks and items have added

Some are brand new, e.g. a new canvas set that is affected by both paint colors (search for "paint mix" by text)

Others fill in the gap of missing variants of existing blocks, e.g. slabs, slopes, stairs, columns, eighths, corners

All roofs now have a corresponding "full cube" version

New variants are created using the Processor via the following workflow: Full blocks > Slabs > Slices Slopes, roofs, and stairs > Inner/outer corners Columns > Quarter Rounds



Visual improvements

Re-rendering of all template map images—they are now 100% prettier!

Mask improvements for many blocks, e.g. snowflake glasses, plants

Some blocks have reduced visibility in the dark, e.g. holiday garland, industrial gear, industrial LED, some gingerbread blocks

All blocks now use both primary and secondary colors, e.g. death statue, goo cauldrons, gold blocks

Some blocks that were too dark or that caused nearby blocks to become darker (regardless of painting) have been tweaked not to "cast darkness" anymore, e.g. the hotel jabot, the wooden and clay planters, many doors

Some blocks that weren't affected by artificial lights now either get affected properly, e.g the arc vault

Overall paint strength slightly lowered to be closer to the tone of the natural blocks (you can still go full neon with glowing paint)

Paint intensity has been further tweaked for more consistency when using the same paint, e.g. peakstone, dirt, grass sets

Glass block mask now allows painting in full

Option to remove blur filter for pixelated look [chat command? settings?) Command: /pref texturefiltermode 0 Toggle off: /pref texturefiltermode 1

Additional tweaks to further improve block and item visuals

Additional improvements