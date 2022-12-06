 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Scarlet Hollow update for 6 December 2022

Patch Notes for December 6th

Share · View all patches · Build 10091615 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Various bug fixes, as well as a handful of rebalances.

Highlights:

  • Hot gets additional slight bonuses to relationships with other characters. (Already a hidden benefit of the Hot trait, but we amplified its effect slightly.)
  • [spoiler]Doctor Kelly romance[/spoiler] post Episode 4 no longer locked exclusively behind the hot trait.
  • Late Episode 4 cutscene remastered. Final shot lingers less + music is sync'd better. (Whoops I loaded an earlier cut of the animation into imovie for the release build)
  • Added some extra dialogue to a couple of post Episode 4 big decision branches.

Changed files in this update

Episode 3 4/8 Patch Depot 1609233
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link