Patch Notes for December 6th

Various bug fixes, as well as a handful of rebalances.
Highlights:
- Hot gets additional slight bonuses to relationships with other characters. (Already a hidden benefit of the Hot trait, but we amplified its effect slightly.)
- [spoiler]Doctor Kelly romance[/spoiler] post Episode 4 no longer locked exclusively behind the hot trait.
- Late Episode 4 cutscene remastered. Final shot lingers less + music is sync'd better. (Whoops I loaded an earlier cut of the animation into imovie for the release build)
- Added some extra dialogue to a couple of post Episode 4 big decision branches.
