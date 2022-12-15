 Skip to content

Factory Town update for 15 December 2022

2.1.3 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10091361

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed bug preventing uploads to Steam Workshop
  • Shows completion or error message based on result of workshop upload
  • Export menu allows you to load from previously exported files (by clicking the 'file id' field), and the ‘file type’ field will be updated to reflect that file’s type (save file, rule set, scenario, etc)
  • Export menu allows you to freely change the file type for both new and existing uploads

Changed files in this update

