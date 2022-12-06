 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fox Goes Hunting ™ update for 6 December 2022

v1.1 startup restore achievements, in-game help, new copyright

Share · View all patches · Build 10091122 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. fix for steam sometimes losing achievements, always re-calculated on game startup
  2. added in-game '?' help (and pauses game while it is displayed)

Changed files in this update

Fox Goes Hunting™ Content Depot 1720861
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link