Content Patch #18 -- Hotfix #18

The game has been patched to add a way to re-enable pre-v0.18 Endless Mode.
News
Howdy folks!
I've read all your messages about wanting to have Endless Mode function the way it did before Content Patch #18. I personally find the game more fun with the way Endless Mode currently is, and I know many others do too, but I understand that some of you don't feel that way.
In order to not make things too confusing to new players, there won't be a setting in the Options menu to re-enable "Old" Endless Mode. However, the type of Endless Mode the game uses can be toggled in the game's LBAL-Settings.save file, or by doing a specific input on the title screen.
Thanks for your feedback!
-Dan
New Features
- Holding the F7 key, 7 key, or R3 button for 5 seconds on the title screen will toggle whether Endless Mode is "Old" (pre-v0.18) or "New" (post-v0.18)
Changed files in this update