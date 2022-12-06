 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Luck be a Landlord update for 6 December 2022

Content Patch #18 -- Hotfix #18

Share · View all patches · Build 10090926 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The game has been patched to add a way to re-enable pre-v0.18 Endless Mode.

News

Howdy folks!

I've read all your messages about wanting to have Endless Mode function the way it did before Content Patch #18. I personally find the game more fun with the way Endless Mode currently is, and I know many others do too, but I understand that some of you don't feel that way.

In order to not make things too confusing to new players, there won't be a setting in the Options menu to re-enable "Old" Endless Mode. However, the type of Endless Mode the game uses can be toggled in the game's LBAL-Settings.save file, or by doing a specific input on the title screen.

Thanks for your feedback!

-Dan

New Features

  • Holding the F7 key, 7 key, or R3 button for 5 seconds on the title screen will toggle whether Endless Mode is "Old" (pre-v0.18) or "New" (post-v0.18)

Changed files in this update

Windows Content Depot 1404851
  • Loading history…
Mac Content Depot 1404852
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot Depot 1404853
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link