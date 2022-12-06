Content Patch #18 -- Hotfix #18

The game has been patched to add a way to re-enable pre-v0.18 Endless Mode.

Howdy folks!

I've read all your messages about wanting to have Endless Mode function the way it did before Content Patch #18. I personally find the game more fun with the way Endless Mode currently is, and I know many others do too, but I understand that some of you don't feel that way.

In order to not make things too confusing to new players, there won't be a setting in the Options menu to re-enable "Old" Endless Mode. However, the type of Endless Mode the game uses can be toggled in the game's LBAL-Settings.save file, or by doing a specific input on the title screen.

Thanks for your feedback!

-Dan

