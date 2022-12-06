 Skip to content

Songs of Conquest update for 6 December 2022

Update 0.79.10

Share · View all patches · Build 10090864 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update fixes the bug reporting tool, as well as an issue with AI troops stopping in battle when triggering mines/entering gas clouds/etc and potentially softlocking the game.

Changed files in this update

Adventures and Conquest Windows Content Depot 867211
  • Loading history…
Adventures and Conquest Mac OS Content Depot 867212
  • Loading history…
