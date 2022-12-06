 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lofi Ball update for 6 December 2022

Christmas

Share · View all patches · Build 10090846 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added 2 new Christmas levels

  1. Random Christmas - will generate a new Christmas level on load

  2. Endless Christmas - a Christmas level that is infinite

Changed files in this update

Depot 2009851
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link