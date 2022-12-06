Hud update 2 + bug fixes

This updates adds the distance to the waypoint to the HUD display. The distance is now displayed below the waypoint diamond as well as next to its name on the left of the HUD.
Other Bug Fixes
Launching Hellfires while flying sideways should have a much lower chance of impacting your own helicopter!
Ending the mission while having the NVG system on will no longer apply the NVG effect to the main intro screen.
Ending a mission while mission support is in progress will no longer lockup that mission support unit making them unusable in subsequent missions
Exiting out of the mission briefing should now clear the flight path line so it is no longer visible on subsequent mission briefings.
Changed files in this update