OverShoot Battle Race update for 6 December 2022

Update Notes for v1.0.131 version

Build 10090629

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed multiplayer losing connection
  • Recover selected characters and vehicles from the Multiplayer server
  • Added new Gamepad and Keyboard rebind system
  • Added gameplay tips during the race loading screen
  • Fixed save system not delete slot under certain circumstances
  • Fixed bug that isn't not decreasing money after buying items in the garage
  • Added missing translation words
  • Fixed square characters on Korean localization
  • Modified race cancelation system to wait server confirmation
  • Fixed player getting stuck during race waiting operation

