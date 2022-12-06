- Fixed multiplayer losing connection
- Recover selected characters and vehicles from the Multiplayer server
- Added new Gamepad and Keyboard rebind system
- Added gameplay tips during the race loading screen
- Fixed save system not delete slot under certain circumstances
- Fixed bug that isn't not decreasing money after buying items in the garage
- Added missing translation words
- Fixed square characters on Korean localization
- Modified race cancelation system to wait server confirmation
- Fixed player getting stuck during race waiting operation
OverShoot Battle Race update for 6 December 2022
Update Notes for v1.0.131 version
Patchnotes via Steam Community
