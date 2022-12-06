 Skip to content

蜀山：初章 update for 6 December 2022

12月7日第二次延服开服公告

Share · View all patches · Build 10090599 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

各位道友，
我们还需要一点时间修复跳bug，我们将开服时间再次往后延迟至2:30分；万分抱歉！
第一次延迟开服福利：
（绑定的）淹死的鱼 300条
第二次延迟开服福利：
（绑定的）淹死的鱼 1800条
万分抱歉！

《蜀山：初章》重楼工作室
2022年12月7日

Changed files in this update

