12月7日第二次延服开服公告

各位道友，
我们还需要一点时间修复跳bug，我们将开服时间再次往后延迟至2:30分；万分抱歉！
第一次延迟开服福利：
（绑定的）淹死的鱼 300条
第二次延迟开服福利：
（绑定的）淹死的鱼 1800条
万分抱歉！
《蜀山：初章》重楼工作室
2022年12月7日
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
各位道友，
我们还需要一点时间修复跳bug，我们将开服时间再次往后延迟至2:30分；万分抱歉！
第一次延迟开服福利：
（绑定的）淹死的鱼 300条
第二次延迟开服福利：
（绑定的）淹死的鱼 1800条
万分抱歉！
《蜀山：初章》重楼工作室
2022年12月7日
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update