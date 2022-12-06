- Overall improvements to graphics
- Added option to disable Seekers if SOS is not active
- If placed on Storage Chest, meat will not decay
- Fixed Meat decay rate
- Increased SOS signal rate speed
- Fixed ambient audio becoming off after day 1
- Fixed Vegetation rendering issues
- Fixed river reflections at night
The Seekers: Survival update for 6 December 2022
Small Update #3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update