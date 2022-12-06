 Skip to content

The Seekers: Survival update for 6 December 2022

Small Update #3

Build 10090476

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Overall improvements to graphics
  • Added option to disable Seekers if SOS is not active
  • If placed on Storage Chest, meat will not decay
  • Fixed Meat decay rate
  • Increased SOS signal rate speed
  • Fixed ambient audio becoming off after day 1
  • Fixed Vegetation rendering issues
  • Fixed river reflections at night

