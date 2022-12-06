 Skip to content

Wicked Engine update for 6 December 2022

0.71.110

6 December 2022

  • Added FidelityFX FSR 2.1: upscale from lower resolution rendering to full display resolution
  • DDGI: optimization with R9G9B9_SHAREDEXP texture format - less memory usage, faster sampling
  • Inverse kinematics with humanoid rig: added constraints for leg bones (avoids twisting thighs and knees)
  • Character controller sample: dynamic foot placement with inverse kinematics
  • planar reflections:
  • transparent objects will also be rendered into planar reflection
  • temporal AA, FSR 2.1 inside planar reflection will work better
  • other fixes and improvements

