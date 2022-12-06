- Added FidelityFX FSR 2.1: upscale from lower resolution rendering to full display resolution
- DDGI: optimization with R9G9B9_SHAREDEXP texture format - less memory usage, faster sampling
- Inverse kinematics with humanoid rig: added constraints for leg bones (avoids twisting thighs and knees)
- Character controller sample: dynamic foot placement with inverse kinematics
- planar reflections:
- transparent objects will also be rendered into planar reflection
- temporal AA, FSR 2.1 inside planar reflection will work better
- other fixes and improvements
Wicked Engine update for 6 December 2022
0.71.110
Patchnotes via Steam Community
