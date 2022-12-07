Welcome to another day on Tertium. Today, you’ll find in your pack of your rations one serving of corpse starch and Hotfix 1.0.14. This hotfix contains crash fixes, localization improvements, and addresses some bugs that fix some combat issues. The next community update post is slated to go out this week and will be addressing our next content update, crafting, weapons, and other pertinent topics.

Crash Fixes & Stability:

Localization:

Cosmetics & Character Customization:

Combat:

You should now be able to chain grenades or combat abilities from reload on Thumper Mk II.

Psyker's Brain Burst should no longer cause warp charge explosions when below its intended threshold.

Ogryn should no longer slide in idle movement when swapping between weapons whilst in the air.

Players should no longer be able to interrupt the reload animation on Accatran and Kantrael lasguns by dodge-sliding.

Players should now be able to trigger "on kill" traits with any chainsword hit.

Fixed an issue that caused the Surge Forcestaff to kill players if pushed above 80% peril.

Ogryn should now correctly get stun immunity on taking lighter hits.

Fixed an issue where the Boss Captain enemy in kill missions would be killed through the shield in the Perils of the Warp explosion.

Fixed an issue where Forcestaff AOE wasn't working on some enemy units.

Fixed an issue where Psyker's "Psykinetic's Aura" would not work on elite enemies.

Fixed an issue where players could not block enemy attacks while rescuing their teammates from ledges.

Veteran's "Deadshot" should no longer consume stamina when using the scanner.

Veteran passive should now grant allies ammo on kill with the Chainsword.

The melee weapon trait "Decimator" should now function properly in the Psykharium.

The Ogryn Club "Haymaker" trait should no longer trigger with bleed procs and ranged weapons.

Fixed an issue where multiple Veterans could cause their “Volley Fire” combat ability to conflict with the “Bio-Optic Targeting” talent.

Fixed an issue where enemies could spawn in view of players near the elevator in Chasm Station HL-16-11.