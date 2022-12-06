 Skip to content

虚拟主播模拟器 测试版 update for 6 December 2022

[第三期测试] 错误修复&游戏优化&新增功能

[第三期测试] 错误修复&游戏优化&新增功能

修复

  • Sbeam生成折扣时可能会导致的报错
  • 上传MOD时试写入错误(不过测试版不支持创意工坊,理论上上传不上去的)
  • 修复设置中UI显示错位的错误
  • 修复帮助文档读取导致的导航错误
  • 修复底部菜单栏缩放问题

新增

  • 新增自动保存功能,可在设置中修改频率
  • 文件资源管理器支持刷新
  • 自动对齐设置现已支持,默认设置为开
  • 新增自动保存功能

调整

  • 窗口调整逻辑修改
  • 游戏修改分辨率后会自动居中
  • 为UI中精力栏做出更好的区分
  • 更好买现在是新游戏桌面的一员了
  • 现在只有当前正在使用的窗口才会有焦距光圈

