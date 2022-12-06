 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

EPICA update for 6 December 2022

Early Access Patch 1.7.3

Share · View all patches · Build 10089777 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Enabled climbing for walls. This feature is still being tested.
  • Fixed an issue with disarming the player weapon.
  • Player now also arms/disarms equipped shield.
  • Patrol for ai works again.

Changed files in this update

EPICA Depot Depot 1281481
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link