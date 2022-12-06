- Enabled climbing for walls. This feature is still being tested.
- Fixed an issue with disarming the player weapon.
- Player now also arms/disarms equipped shield.
- Patrol for ai works again.
EPICA update for 6 December 2022
Early Access Patch 1.7.3
