 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lightspeed Dating update for 6 December 2022

Hotfix: 6th of December 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 10089725 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix: Added a "Replay corrupted" message
Fix: Hopefully fixed the repeating "Replay not found" error, if not I made it easier to find out why it happens.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2096681
  • Loading history…
Depot 2096682
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link