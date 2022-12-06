 Skip to content

Banners of Ruin update for 6 December 2022

The Bard, Moonstone - DLC Out Now!

Patchnotes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Banners of Ruin - Moonstone is out!

What's included in the DLC?

  • A new unique Hero Character!
  • 13 Talents & 8 Passives for Moonstone!
  • 6 New Cards! (Skills + Weapons)
  • 6 New Enemies, with challenging new mechanics!
  • 7 New Scenarios!
Enjoy limited-time discounts on the base game, DLCs and bundles:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2191860/Banners_of_Ruin__Moonstone

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/27347/Banners_of_Ruin__Deluxe/

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/27348/Banners_of_Ruin__Collection/

Have fun! 🐰

