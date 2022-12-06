The Bard, Moonstone - DLC Out Now!

Banners of Ruin - Moonstone is out!
[previewyoutube=2KmDkHPTjBs;full]
What's included in the DLC?
- A new unique Hero Character!
- 13 Talents & 8 Passives for Moonstone!
- 6 New Cards! (Skills + Weapons)
- 6 New Enemies, with challenging new mechanics!
- 7 New Scenarios!
Enjoy limited-time discounts on the base game, DLCs and bundles:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2191860/Banners_of_Ruin__Moonstone
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/27347/Banners_of_Ruin__Deluxe/
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/27348/Banners_of_Ruin__Collection/
Have fun! 🐰
Changed files in this update