- Puchok ate the language option in main menu, we brought it back
- Mod upload will now display a log, telling you if upload was successful
- Wall and Gate will now not close automatically when upgrading
- Added ability to mod waves on Path of the Dead
- Hero healing stat will now be calculated correctly
- Hero level will now be displayed correctly on summary panel
- Added new properties to Waves.json for further customisation
Warlords Under Siege update for 6 December 2022
0.5d
