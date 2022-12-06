 Skip to content

Warlords Under Siege update for 6 December 2022

0.5d

Share · View all patches · Build 10089686 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Puchok ate the language option in main menu, we brought it back
  • Mod upload will now display a log, telling you if upload was successful
  • Wall and Gate will now not close automatically when upgrading
  • Added ability to mod waves on Path of the Dead
  • Hero healing stat will now be calculated correctly
  • Hero level will now be displayed correctly on summary panel
  • Added new properties to Waves.json for further customisation

