蜀山：初章 update for 6 December 2022

12月7日延迟开服公告

Build 10089367

Patchnotes via Steam Community

各位道友，
我们刚才的测试中发现今天针对外挂的机制会有一些体验问题比如导致跳跃高度变低等等，我们将紧急修复，开服时间将延迟至1:30分。实在抱歉！
延迟福利：
（绑定的）淹死的鱼 * 300条

《蜀山：初章》重楼工作室
2022年12月7日

