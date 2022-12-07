WebbVR Minor Update: New content update to the Webb Observation Discovery module. update includes 8 new observation releases ranging from Neptune, DART, Tarantula Nebula and much more! Also added Spanish localization translation updates. Bug fixes and aesthetic design updates.
WebbVR: The James Webb Space Telescope Virtual Experience update for 7 December 2022
WebbVR Minor Update - New Observation Releases & Spanish Translations
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
WebbVR: The James Webb Space Telescope Virtual Experience Content Depot 891961
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update