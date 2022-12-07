 Skip to content

WebbVR: The James Webb Space Telescope Virtual Experience update for 7 December 2022

WebbVR Minor Update - New Observation Releases & Spanish Translations

WebbVR Minor Update: New content update to the Webb Observation Discovery module. update includes 8 new observation releases ranging from Neptune, DART, Tarantula Nebula and much more! Also added Spanish localization translation updates. Bug fixes and aesthetic design updates.

