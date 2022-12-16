Version 1.1.74 released as stable

Changelog for 1.1.73 and 1.1.74
Bugfixes
- Fixed items dropped on underground belts could be inserted at a wrong position when transport lines were facing east or south. more
- Fixed DNS CNAME records confusing the SRV lookup on Windows more
- Fixed a crash when hovering over some rich text tags and destroying the object they refer to. more
- Fixed that "request from buffer chests" option wasn't copied between spidertrons. more
- Fixed that "request from buffer chests" option in spidertrons reset to default when prototypes changed. more
- Fixed directories in file dialogues not being sorted alphabetically on some systems. more
- Fixed dropdown button font color when clicked. more
- Fixed a crash when switching preferred audio device failed.
- Fixed not being able to remove script areas in the map editor. more
- Fixed that LocalisedString didn't support fallback groups in some cases when parsed from Lua. (https://forums.factorio.com/104297, https://forums.factorio.com/104303)
- Fixed a crash when a mod defines an entity that kills itself when created. more
Modding
- Added fallback groups format for localised string which picks the first correct translation. more
- Transparent black in RecipePrototype::crafting_machine_tint won't cause the tint to fallback to value of default_recipe_tint. more
- Added CarPrototype::immune_to_cliff_impacts, true by default. If set to false - entity will take damage when it collides with cliff prototype entities.
Scripting
- Added LuaPlayer::cursor_stack_temporary read/write.
- Added LuaPlayer::request_translations() for batching translation requests.
Changed files in this update