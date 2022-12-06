Bug Fix #5
- Morgue body tray sliding to the left - FIXED
- Fixed possible catacombs softlock with Father Rob misbehaving- should now work when reloading a saved game
- Fixed gramophone in catacombs not playing music correctly sometimes
- Fixed code lock in catacombs acting funny
- After killing Destiny objective did not update straight away - FIXED
- In chapter 5 sometimes one of the wax zombies not holding the pipe would get the option to cut it in half - FIXED
- When first meeting Ciaran he would say some things in wrong order if certain combination of options is used - FIXED
Changed files in this update