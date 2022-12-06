 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Burnhouse Lane update for 6 December 2022

Bug Fix #5

Share · View all patches · Build 10088858 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fix #5

  • Morgue body tray sliding to the left - FIXED
  • Fixed possible catacombs softlock with Father Rob misbehaving- should now work when reloading a saved game
  • Fixed gramophone in catacombs not playing music correctly sometimes
  • Fixed code lock in catacombs acting funny
  • After killing Destiny objective did not update straight away - FIXED
  • In chapter 5 sometimes one of the wax zombies not holding the pipe would get the option to cut it in half - FIXED
  • When first meeting Ciaran he would say some things in wrong order if certain combination of options is used - FIXED

Changed files in this update

Depot 1846461
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link