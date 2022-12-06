- Upgrade the game engine to Unreal Engine 5.1，it may bring some new bugs and the upgrades will continue, please be patient.
- Optimizations on the enviornments.
- All the characters’animations improved.
剑决 update for 6 December 2022
1.09 Upgrade Notes
