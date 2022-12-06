 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

剑决 update for 6 December 2022

1.09 Upgrade Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10088612 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Upgrade the game engine to Unreal Engine 5.1，it may bring some new bugs and the upgrades will continue, please be patient.
  • Optimizations on the enviornments.
  • All the characters’animations improved.

Changed files in this update

Warrior Beneath Heaven Content Depot 1407531
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link