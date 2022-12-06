 Skip to content

Propnight update for 6 December 2022

4.5.3 Hotfix

  • Multiplayer - Now Survivor can swap to role of Killer if the Killer leaves the lobby
  • Multiplayer - Fixed that EXP points were not awarded after the end of the match
  • Multiplayer - Fixed that MMR points sometimes were counted incorrectly
  • Gameplay - Fixed that sometimes after the Survivor escaped of the Killer’s grip, the silhouettes of both players were visible to all the players through the walls
  • Gameplay - Fixed that sometimes player was unable to move when rescuing a Survivor from the Hypnochair
  • Gameplay - Fixed that the Exit Door sometimes didn’t work if the Killer killed a Survivor next to the Exit Door
  • Gameplay - Fixed that the Killer was unable to move immediately after grabbing a Survivor
  • Survivors - Mabel - Fixed that sometimes Mabel throws Flare instead of Slowdown Grenade
  • Survivors - Taiga - Fixed that sometimes using Mobile Medkit doesn't work
  • Killers - Akasha - Improved the animation after using Teleport
  • Killers - Imposter - Improved the animation after being stunned
  • Killers - Banshee - Dash cooldown increased to 13 seconds
  • Killers - Banshee - Fixed that sometimes Banshee made a Dash in the wrong direction
  • Killers - Banshee - Improved the stun animation while holding a Survivor
  • Killers - Granny - Fixed that Granny's lamp didn’t disappear after being blinded by Flashlight
  • Killers - Maddy - Improved animation of being stunned with a small Prop
  • UI - General fixes and improvements

