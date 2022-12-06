Patch v17.1

//misc
- Mouse Support setting: Added the old 'Buttons Only' option for if you want to use mouse buttons without the full mouse menu support.
- Font Type setting: This is now set to the 'x2 Resolution' option by default.
- Lord of the Land boss: The range of his charge attack is now greatly reduced when he attacks for the first time, and reduced a bit on his second attack.
- Lantern Handlers: They will no longer create flames upon their death.
//bug fixes
- Fixed various crashes when using the mouse cursor in menus.
- Fixed some menus where the mouse cursor selection wasn't accurate.
- Fixed some visual issues related to the HD font (eg some symbols not showing, button misalignments, etc).
- Visibility settings: You couldn't change the page when using full Mouse Support.
- Compendium: Selecting a discovered item that doesn't have an associated minion would cause a crash (eg Enboned Destineous).
- Doll Maker: The Souleater Dealer would offer normal minions instead of wax minions.
- The Goblusious Researcher could sometimes only discover Money Bags and would sometimes not show the correct relic description.
- Using the CRT Screen effect would make the HD font unreadable.
