Boneraiser Minions update for 6 December 2022

Patch v17.1

Build 10088547

Patchnotes via Steam Community

//misc

  • Mouse Support setting: Added the old 'Buttons Only' option for if you want to use mouse buttons without the full mouse menu support.
  • Font Type setting: This is now set to the 'x2 Resolution' option by default.
  • Lord of the Land boss: The range of his charge attack is now greatly reduced when he attacks for the first time, and reduced a bit on his second attack.
  • Lantern Handlers: They will no longer create flames upon their death.

//bug fixes

  • Fixed various crashes when using the mouse cursor in menus.
  • Fixed some menus where the mouse cursor selection wasn't accurate.
  • Fixed some visual issues related to the HD font (eg some symbols not showing, button misalignments, etc).
  • Visibility settings: You couldn't change the page when using full Mouse Support.
  • Compendium: Selecting a discovered item that doesn't have an associated minion would cause a crash (eg Enboned Destineous).
  • Doll Maker: The Souleater Dealer would offer normal minions instead of wax minions.
  • The Goblusious Researcher could sometimes only discover Money Bags and would sometimes not show the correct relic description.
  • Using the CRT Screen effect would make the HD font unreadable.

