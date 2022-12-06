 Skip to content

Beasts Shall Rise update for 6 December 2022

Post Process volumes set to no RayTracing

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Post process volumes set to no raytracing. In theory this shouldn't make a difference but it seems as though the project settings are being overridden by them.

Death should now fade to black.

Less Hazmat zombies in cemetery.

Changed files in this update

Beasts Shall Rise Content Depot 963721
