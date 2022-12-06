 Skip to content

EPICA update for 6 December 2022

Early Access Patch 1.7.2

Early Access Patch 1.7.2

  • Set new feature climbing up to function only on dedicated spaces. There are no climbing spaces setup yet.
  • Fixed 3d alignment issue (light visible) inside the starting cave.
  • Updated two NPCs - with the new update some NPCs have to be optimized as part of feature updates. About half of all NPCs require these updates.

