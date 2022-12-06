NEW UI UX and Language

Good day everyone!
Here's I delivered a new updated toward our game! Focus on User Interface and User Experiencing!
As you guys know, the old UI is quite meh meh~
So, I take a initiative to overhaul, revamp and redesign the UI for better looks and toward current simplicity trend!
Now! Current UI is lighter and cleaner!
New Main Menu look! Now come with news tab for anyone who missing the update news. UI also revamped and the camera are now roaming around!
Now the status which showing ammo amount and health bar has moved and grouped into one simplify column on the right side. Simple and eyes can focus that part.
Drop-able items are now showing the status before player can picking it up! This is better management for player to take only what they want.
Apart of all UI redesign, UX for weapon inventory also changed! Make it into simplify by showing DPS count (Damage Per Second). Players are now able to choose wisely which weapon performed better in-term of rate of fire + damage. The other status also available by clicking any weapon item.
Also, now any items can be mark with fav! Favourite items will not be selected to sell if select all button clicked. This to ensure safety during transaction
New mission update status UI now redesigned to look better! No more static sudden popup into screen
New features also included: MUSIC SCORE selection! Now can choose between original music or Remix! But not all music covered yet. will be more update in the future
Other pictures:
Also,
We've got new language!
its Portuguese
Thank you for the Portuguese language provider,
to be known as "Aprendizzk" for providing us the language.
You are awesome~!
To use it go to main menu options, and select the language. Apply it and done!
If anyone wanted to provide your own language, feel free to do so. Nortify me about it.
Patch Note 23
- Revamp & overhaul UI. Now using clean white themes.
- Revamp & overhaul weapon status to make it simplified and ease to understand
- Added new portugal language
- Added news feed on main menu.
- Added new music score. Can change music inside audio tab option.
- Added UI stat previews on weapon and nanoplugin pickups.
- Added Button Favorite on Weapon and NanoPlugin to prevent wrongly sell
- Added skull signed of dead
- Modified any HP below 1.0 will dead / Incap
- Fixed Glitch can skip toward end conclusion cutscene without playing any missions
- Fixed body on fire not appear
- Fixed waypoints unreachable on end room
- Fixed waypoint route not behave properly
- Fixed fell out map reset sometimes not working
- Fixed knocked animation priority
- Fixed damage popup number sometime show wrong info
- Fixed when starting the game with HP increase nano-plugin applied not fill up the HP
- Nerfed NPC accuracy
Thank you and Stay tuned for more~!
Aisam.
