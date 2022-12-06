- Curse of Variety bonus does not decrease during a fight anymore
- Fixed items not being returned by Frugality for resurrected units
- Fixed Firestarter range so that he attacks ranged units
- Limited the number of units in a team, so that too many summons don't hang the game
Despot's Game: Dystopian Army Builder update for 6 December 2022
v1.2.7
Patchnotes via Steam Community
