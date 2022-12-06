 Skip to content

Despot's Game: Dystopian Army Builder update for 6 December 2022

v1.2.7

Share · View all patches · Build 10088143 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Curse of Variety bonus does not decrease during a fight anymore
  • Fixed items not being returned by Frugality for resurrected units
  • Fixed Firestarter range so that he attacks ranged units
  • Limited the number of units in a team, so that too many summons don't hang the game

