Ballads of Hongye update for 6 December 2022

Patch Notes[12.6.2022]

Patch Notes[12.6.2022]

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fix:

  1. Fixed an issue where a question would pop up without checking whether the satisfaction of the respective adviser's salary was below average
  2. Fixed several issues with blueprint buildings displaying problems
  3. Total salary displayed in adviser UI and Adviser's Residence now displayed in integers rather than decimals.
  4. Fixed some errors when using Observatory skills
  5. Adviser's Residence avatar frame won't get disappear anymore.
  6. Fixes some issues preventing the correct display of avatars in Adviser's Residence
  7. Fixed several character and building animations
  8. The property cost of the mansion already owned by the advisers will no longer be reduced by the number of residences of the overall advisers
  9. Fixed city title promotion interface where happiness wasn't being displayed correctly.
  10. Fixed an issue where Supply Cart Progress Bar disappeared after the Guard Tower was destroyed during an attack on Supply Cart
  11. Fixed an issue where enemy buildings would attack upgraded buildings first.
  12. Now the lingering effect on the buildings will disappear in sync when disaster is averted.

Optimizations:

-Ride and Whip can no longer be used during a disaster.

Adjustments:

  1. Increased the popularity gained from orders, publicity campaigns and city tours
  2. Decreased amount of publicity decayed per month

