Patch Notes[12.6.2022]

Bug Fix:
- Fixed an issue where a question would pop up without checking whether the satisfaction of the respective adviser's salary was below average
- Fixed several issues with blueprint buildings displaying problems
- Total salary displayed in adviser UI and Adviser's Residence now displayed in integers rather than decimals.
- Fixed some errors when using Observatory skills
- Adviser's Residence avatar frame won't get disappear anymore.
- Fixes some issues preventing the correct display of avatars in Adviser's Residence
- Fixed several character and building animations
- The property cost of the mansion already owned by the advisers will no longer be reduced by the number of residences of the overall advisers
- Fixed city title promotion interface where happiness wasn't being displayed correctly.
- Fixed an issue where Supply Cart Progress Bar disappeared after the Guard Tower was destroyed during an attack on Supply Cart
- Fixed an issue where enemy buildings would attack upgraded buildings first.
- Now the lingering effect on the buildings will disappear in sync when disaster is averted.
Optimizations:
-Ride and Whip can no longer be used during a disaster.
Adjustments:
- Increased the popularity gained from orders, publicity campaigns and city tours
- Decreased amount of publicity decayed per month
