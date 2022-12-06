Patch Notes of the Next Version Update

Dear Commander, the following is the brief introduction of the part of contents of the next update. For more details, please pay attention to the follow-up announcement.
New Event-【Nia's Private Collection 】
Event Duration: Dec. 8st-Jan 1st
Players can obtain event coins by consuming FP and completing daily and weekly tasks
Event cions can be used to exchange modication stone, hero shards, mythic gears, etc..
Please pay attention to the following announcements for more detailed information
New limited Time Sign-in Event
Activation time: Dec.8st-Dec.16st. Ending time after activation: Dec. 23rd
Reward List:
Launching Academy Cup
Increase your rank and get more coins! You can use Coin to exchange various reward on the shop
For more detailed rules please look forward to future announcement
Monthly Bonus Sign-in Reward Adjustment
Reward for Last 3 days adjusted from Immortal Upgrade Stone to Locking Stone
Reward for 6th day adjusted from Legendary Upgrade Stone to Adding StoneX5
Reward for 14th Day adjusted from Immortal Upgrade Stone to Elimination StoneX10
Monthly Card Profit Adjustment
Monthly card daily Diamond reward increased from 100 to 200. New Profit: Increase the Super monthly card Diamond reward by 200%(3X)
Super monthly card Daily Diamond reward increased to 600
Lifetime Card Daily Diamond reward increased to 300 New Profit: Increase Monthly Card Daily Diamond reward by 200%
Acadamy Gifts Benefit Optimization
Add Help Button, click to check the detailed rule
Add button that allows player to manually refresh. If the season duration is less than 4 days and players have claimed all rewards, the button will be available to manually reset the progress
From next season of Acadamy Gifts, the reward will be ajusted. Below are detailed reward information
Black Friday Modification Stone Bundle Compensation
Players who have purchased Black Friday Modication Stone Bundle(BF Box II and BF Box IV) will receive modification stones compensation equivalent to the amount on the BF bundle via in game mail
New Sincere Special Offer Packages
More Stone With Equal Price!
Event Duration: Dec. 8th after Update finished-Dec.22nd 23：59
Nora's Sincere Box: Adding StoneX100 Elimination StoneX100 Mercurial StoneX100 Up to 20 times
Sp Offer Forging Box: Locking StoneX30 Advanced Mercurial StoneX2 Forging StoneX1 WhetstoneX1 Up to 7times
Sp Offer LS Box: Locking StoneX260 Fitch's Stitched PumpkinX25 Up to 3 times
Nora’s Sp Offer Box: Adding StoneX2000 Elimination StoneX2000 Mercurial StoneX1600 Fitch's Stitched PumpkinX40 Up to 2 times
Limited SS Box: Box of Ice Sealed ShardsX1 Box of Endelyon SurpriseX1 Box of Sakura ShardsX1 Box of Florentia ShardsX3 Fitch's Stitched PumpkinX150 Up to 2 times
Bug Fixes and Other Optimizations
Fixed the issue that Grooten Staff may cause game stuck after teleporting in levels
Adjusted Spiritmasters Front effect, Damage Boost effect adjusted to 10%/15%/20%
Fixed the Issue that the Empyrean Set effect sometimes does not take effect in Arena
Fixed the abnormal Jormungand number summoned by Florentia after uninstalling and reinstalling the skill
Fixed the issue that after clicking stats the commander will stop attacking in Endless Labyrinth
Fixed the issue that the Spiritmasters Front effect does not take effect on Jormungand summoned by Florentia
Fixed the issue that the Gem·Snow Beetle 8 set effect does not properly take effect
Fixed the abnormal number and value of lighting damage boost on excluse affix of "Thunderous Command"
