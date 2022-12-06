Patch Notes of the Next Version Update

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dear Commander, the following is the brief introduction of the part of contents of the next update. For more details, please pay attention to the follow-up announcement.

New Event-【Nia's Private Collection 】

Event Duration: Dec. 8st-Jan 1st

Players can obtain event coins by consuming FP and completing daily and weekly tasks

Event cions can be used to exchange modication stone, hero shards, mythic gears, etc..

Please pay attention to the following announcements for more detailed information

New limited Time Sign-in Event

Activation time: Dec.8st-Dec.16st. Ending time after activation: Dec. 23rd

Reward List:



Launching Academy Cup

Increase your rank and get more coins! You can use Coin to exchange various reward on the shop

For more detailed rules please look forward to future announcement

Monthly Bonus Sign-in Reward Adjustment

Reward for Last 3 days adjusted from Immortal Upgrade Stone to Locking Stone

Reward for 6th day adjusted from Legendary Upgrade Stone to Adding StoneX5

Reward for 14th Day adjusted from Immortal Upgrade Stone to Elimination StoneX10

Monthly Card Profit Adjustment

Monthly card daily Diamond reward increased from 100 to 200. New Profit: Increase the Super monthly card Diamond reward by 200%(3X)

Super monthly card Daily Diamond reward increased to 600

Lifetime Card Daily Diamond reward increased to 300 New Profit: Increase Monthly Card Daily Diamond reward by 200%

Acadamy Gifts Benefit Optimization

Add Help Button, click to check the detailed rule

Add button that allows player to manually refresh. If the season duration is less than 4 days and players have claimed all rewards, the button will be available to manually reset the progress

From next season of Acadamy Gifts, the reward will be ajusted. Below are detailed reward information



Black Friday Modification Stone Bundle Compensation

Players who have purchased Black Friday Modication Stone Bundle(BF Box II and BF Box IV) will receive modification stones compensation equivalent to the amount on the BF bundle via in game mail

New Sincere Special Offer Packages

More Stone With Equal Price!

Event Duration: Dec. 8th after Update finished-Dec.22nd 23：59

Nora's Sincere Box: Adding StoneX100 Elimination StoneX100 Mercurial StoneX100 Up to 20 times

Sp Offer Forging Box: Locking StoneX30 Advanced Mercurial StoneX2 Forging StoneX1 WhetstoneX1 Up to 7times

Sp Offer LS Box: Locking StoneX260 Fitch's Stitched PumpkinX25 Up to 3 times

Nora’s Sp Offer Box: Adding StoneX2000 Elimination StoneX2000 Mercurial StoneX1600 Fitch's Stitched PumpkinX40 Up to 2 times

Limited SS Box: Box of Ice Sealed ShardsX1 Box of Endelyon SurpriseX1 Box of Sakura ShardsX1 Box of Florentia ShardsX3 Fitch's Stitched PumpkinX150 Up to 2 times

Bug Fixes and Other Optimizations

Fixed the issue that Grooten Staff may cause game stuck after teleporting in levels

Adjusted Spiritmasters Front effect, Damage Boost effect adjusted to 10%/15%/20%

Fixed the Issue that the Empyrean Set effect sometimes does not take effect in Arena

Fixed the abnormal Jormungand number summoned by Florentia after uninstalling and reinstalling the skill

Fixed the issue that after clicking stats the commander will stop attacking in Endless Labyrinth

Fixed the issue that the Spiritmasters Front effect does not take effect on Jormungand summoned by Florentia

Fixed the issue that the Gem·Snow Beetle 8 set effect does not properly take effect

Fixed the abnormal number and value of lighting damage boost on excluse affix of "Thunderous Command"