Update 0.8.7.6

- updated Buzzer weapon: less damage, reduced range, charge up triggers automatically after some time, increased energy ball speed, diminished punching through additional targets
- updated Shock ability: removed target stun, use pushback, added slow movement debuff, slightly increased damage
- updated Freeze ability: reduced stun duration, increased energy usage
- reduced critical hit bonus (to reduce randomness in gameplay in later game stages)
- co-op UI: fixed a few issues when using the large UI setting
- co-op UI: fix healing target marker for second player
- added icon for block ability
- fixed pathfinding through multiple doors failing when first door was open and later one was closed
- fixed character changing look duration during melee attack when holding manual melee attack mode key
- fixed being able to attack hologram character
- minor UI improvements regarding memorized items
- updated Unity Input plugin
- additional minor bug fixes and improvements
Latest roadmap:
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/941460/view/5009714462588640927
Changed files in this update