Death Trash update for 6 December 2022

Update 0.8.7.6

Build 10087942

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • updated Buzzer weapon: less damage, reduced range, charge up triggers automatically after some time, increased energy ball speed, diminished punching through additional targets
  • updated Shock ability: removed target stun, use pushback, added slow movement debuff, slightly increased damage
  • updated Freeze ability: reduced stun duration, increased energy usage
  • reduced critical hit bonus (to reduce randomness in gameplay in later game stages)
  • co-op UI: fixed a few issues when using the large UI setting
  • co-op UI: fix healing target marker for second player
  • added icon for block ability
  • fixed pathfinding through multiple doors failing when first door was open and later one was closed
  • fixed character changing look duration during melee attack when holding manual melee attack mode key
  • fixed being able to attack hologram character
  • minor UI improvements regarding memorized items
  • updated Unity Input plugin
  • additional minor bug fixes and improvements

Latest roadmap:
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/941460/view/5009714462588640927

Death Trash Windows Depot 941461
Death Trash Mac OS X Depot 941462
Death Trash Linux + SteamOS Depot 941463
