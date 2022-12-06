 Skip to content

Squirrelmageddon! update for 6 December 2022

v1.07.423 - HOTFIXES

Build 10087752

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • FIX: too many squirrel frame drop late game (map specific Max Squirrels)
  • FIX: Destined to be Dinner mission objectives
  • AUDIO: better hit material attenuation (metal / rock / concrete / dirt / squirrel heads)

