- FIX: too many squirrel frame drop late game (map specific Max Squirrels)
- FIX: Destined to be Dinner mission objectives
- AUDIO: better hit material attenuation (metal / rock / concrete / dirt / squirrel heads)
Squirrelmageddon! update for 6 December 2022
v1.07.423 - HOTFIXES
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Squirrelmageddon! Release Depot 1470673
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update