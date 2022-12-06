 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SRPG Studio update for 6 December 2022

SRPG Studio 1.272 Update Released!

Share · View all patches · Build 10087394 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, everyone!
We have now released version 1.273.

New Features:

  • The data registered in the shortcut is highlighted on the list.
  • Added "Not Equala To" condition operator.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug that specific commands were not output in "Localization / Output Data in JSON Format".
    "Steal Skill", "Again Skill", "Transform Skill" and "Fusion Settings" are output.
  • Fixed a bug with very high values for "Mov Consumed".
  • Fixed a bug in the script's getMoveCombination method and the plugin's ai-multiplegoals.js.
  • Fixed a bug where "Weapon Types / Items / Broken Item" would return weapons.

Changed files in this update

SRPG Studio 共通 Depot 857321
  • Loading history…
SRPG Studio 日本語 Depot 857322
  • Loading history…
SRPG Studio 英語 Depot 857323
  • Loading history…
SRPG Studio 簡体字 Depot 857324
  • Loading history…
SRPG Studio スペイン Depot 857325
  • Loading history…
SRPG Studio フランス Depot 857326
  • Loading history…
SRPG Studio ドイツ Depot 857327
  • Loading history…
SRPG Studio 繫体字 Depot 857328
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link