SRPG Studio 1.272 Update Released!

Hello, everyone!
We have now released version 1.273.
New Features:
- The data registered in the shortcut is highlighted on the list.
- Added "Not Equala To" condition operator.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a bug that specific commands were not output in "Localization / Output Data in JSON Format".
"Steal Skill", "Again Skill", "Transform Skill" and "Fusion Settings" are output.
- Fixed a bug with very high values for "Mov Consumed".
- Fixed a bug in the script's getMoveCombination method and the plugin's ai-multiplegoals.js.
- Fixed a bug where "Weapon Types / Items / Broken Item" would return weapons.
Changed files in this update