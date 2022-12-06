 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

AIDroneSim update for 6 December 2022

Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10087384 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Improved runtime performance on custom tracks & sceneries
  • Improved editor load time
  • Improved Memory usage in editor
  • Fixed a crash occurring on macOS when launching some custom tracks.

Changed files in this update

AIDroneSim Main Windows Depot 1608561
  • Loading history…
AIDroneSim Main MacOS Depot 1608562
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link