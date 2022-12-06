Update Notes | Early Access, Patch 0.5.8

Hey everyone,
Welcome to Tree of Mu, Patch 0.5.8!
These are the changes that will be live:
Runes
-
Berserker
- Battleblood (Passive)
-
Bladedancer
- Always One More (Passive)
-
Necromancer
- Void Gem (Passive)
- Dark Energy (Passive)
- Emptiness (Passive)
-
Paladin
- Resilience (Passive)
- Guarded (Passive)
- Cleanse (Skill)
-
Warrior
- Vengeful (Passive)
Balancing
- Multiple Rune balancing changes.
- Buffed all NPCs Life Scaling.
- Buffed Player Base Global Damage.
- Shrunk The Beyond structure to make it easier for new players to navigate.
General
- All quests now have proper dialog.
System Changes
- New Save System.
Interface
- New Journal interface.
- Added Hotkey options.
- Many minor interface changes.
Bugfixes
- Fixed many status calculations.
- Fixed a bug where NPCs had bad pathfinding, cluttering them all in one place.
- Fixed a number of minor bugs.
Changed files in this update