Tree of Mu update for 6 December 2022

Update Notes | Early Access, Patch 0.5.8

Update Notes | Early Access, Patch 0.5.8

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone,

Welcome to Tree of Mu, Patch 0.5.8!

These are the changes that will be live:

Runes

  • Berserker

    • Battleblood (Passive)

  • Bladedancer

    • Always One More (Passive)

  • Necromancer

    • Void Gem (Passive)
    • Dark Energy (Passive)
    • Emptiness (Passive)

  • Paladin

    • Resilience (Passive)
    • Guarded (Passive)
    • Cleanse (Skill)

  • Warrior

    • Vengeful (Passive)

Balancing

  • Multiple Rune balancing changes.
  • Buffed all NPCs Life Scaling.
  • Buffed Player Base Global Damage.
  • Shrunk The Beyond structure to make it easier for new players to navigate.

General

  • All quests now have proper dialog.

System Changes

  • New Save System.

Interface

  • New Journal interface.
  • Added Hotkey options.
  • Many minor interface changes.

Bugfixes

  • Fixed many status calculations.
  • Fixed a bug where NPCs had bad pathfinding, cluttering them all in one place.
  • Fixed a number of minor bugs.

