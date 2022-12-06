 Skip to content

Sotidrokhima update for 6 December 2022

Update Notes For Dec 6

Last edited by Wendy

After yesterday's update, today we have the Finnish Independence Day update!

Small changes here and there:

  • balanced enemy/ally character/player character melee reach again
  • added hitpoints for ally characters to make them more durable in battles
  • it is now possible to block Kaleva's projectiles in the final boss battle(s), just like any projectiles
  • fixed audio bug related to the Kantele weapon
  • NOTE: due to changes to saving, the existing saved game is rendered obsolete and will be deleted on first launch after updating.

