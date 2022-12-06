Update Notes For Dec 6

After yesterday's update, today we have the Finnish Independence Day update!
Small changes here and there:
- balanced enemy/ally character/player character melee reach again
- added hitpoints for ally characters to make them more durable in battles
- it is now possible to block Kaleva's projectiles in the final boss battle(s), just like any projectiles
- fixed audio bug related to the Kantele weapon
- NOTE: due to changes to saving, the existing saved game is rendered obsolete and will be deleted on first launch after updating.
