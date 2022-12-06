Changes in update 22.12.06:
- The vanguard leader Della now has new events and a CG scene. The last step of the dialogs requires that Della's squad is level 7 or higher.
- Change to Della's aiming mini-game: Every few movements, the aiming image is certain to go to the middle of the target.
- New ability "Alchemist" for Chiyo after the events about the alchemy equipment for her. (When you're past those events in Chiyo's story, she automatically learns the new skill when you talk with her in her sleeping chamber.)
"Alchemst" replaces the dialog option for crafting, and allows you to open the crafting menu anywhere while you're out of combat.
- Removed the word "Equip" from the choices when you change weapons, armors, or horses for vanguard squads, as the text was too long in a few cases.
- The CG image in Mary's CG scene doesn't stay on the screen anymore, and the first image is now the updated CG art version.
- The "Black Twin Towers of Honor" can now be build! A dialog with General Günther about these towers becomes available when you use the teleport orb after you recruited all party members and finished the first floor of the Spire of Courage.
The construction will be a big project with three increasingly expensive phases.
In the tower itself, you can take three types of daily quests: Hunting, Fighting, and Speed.
You can also do a solo challenge with each party member, which gives the character either a new skill or increased stats at the end. Most challenges usually have some sort of gimmick.
About the daily quests:
- The fighting quest has a different buff/debuff depending on which day it is:
Monday: Everyone is confused and does random attacks at random targets in every battle.
Tuesday: All party members have only 1% HP but +70% magic and physical evasion.
Wednesday: Hit rate reduced by 50%, but +50% experience gained.
Thursday: MP cost for skills *5 but the TP gain rate is tripled and TP is preserved between battles.
Friday: -50% (M.)ATK but +30% crit chance
Saturday: Gold and item drop chance doubled
Sunday: -50% (M.)DEF but AGI tripled
- The game checks what day is set in your system when you enter the tower, which means you have to leave and re-enter the tower when you want to update the day.
- When the date changes while the game is running, it might be necessary to restart the game before it'll recognize the new date when you enter the tower.
- You can do the daily quests more than once per day, but you'll get the full reward only once per day. A red orb turns green when the quest is done for the current day.
