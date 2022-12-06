 Skip to content

CRAP update for 6 December 2022

Hotfix + Lastplayerlist

Share · View all patches · Build 10086683 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Last player list increased to 5 (fight 4 other players before fighting the same one).

Fixed silver rankup bug.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2162221
