 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fire of Life: New Day update for 6 December 2022

Build 0.33.1s

Share · View all patches · Build 10086660 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Created a switch for Bria's Accent. It will be in the initial Splash Screen, but it will also be in Settings>Content Filters. When set to off, it will give dialogue without the Irish Accent. :)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2174781
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link