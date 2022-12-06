Created a switch for Bria's Accent. It will be in the initial Splash Screen, but it will also be in Settings>Content Filters. When set to off, it will give dialogue without the Irish Accent. :)
Fire of Life: New Day update for 6 December 2022
Build 0.33.1s
Patchnotes via Steam Community
