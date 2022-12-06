MALICE 1.05 PATCH NOTES - 2022-12-06

More events for players to experience
Hello everyone! This is Nimbus Games coming to you. This is a small patch for this new update to smoothen out the player experience based on your feedback.
NEW
- A better ending for both players with more clarity
CHANGES
- Reduce ambient audio for the village to lessen confusion
- Adjusted some audio to have more clarity in the puzzles
FIXES
- Fix some sequence not fading out properly
Thank you for your patience so much,
Nimbus Games
Changed files in this update