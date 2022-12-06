 Skip to content

Malice update for 6 December 2022

MALICE 1.05 PATCH NOTES - 2022-12-06

Build 10086568 · Last edited by Wendy

More events for players to experience

Hello everyone! This is Nimbus Games coming to you. This is a small patch for this new update to smoothen out the player experience based on your feedback.

NEW

  • A better ending for both players with more clarity

CHANGES

  • Reduce ambient audio for the village to lessen confusion
  • Adjusted some audio to have more clarity in the puzzles

FIXES

  • Fix some sequence not fading out properly

Thank you for your patience so much,
Nimbus Games

