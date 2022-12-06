MALICE 1.05 PATCH NOTES - 2022-12-06

Share · View all patches · Build 10086568 · Last edited 6 December 2022 – 08:19:21 UTC by Wendy

More events for players to experience

Hello everyone! This is Nimbus Games coming to you. This is a small patch for this new update to smoothen out the player experience based on your feedback.

NEW

A better ending for both players with more clarity

CHANGES

Reduce ambient audio for the village to lessen confusion

Adjusted some audio to have more clarity in the puzzles

FIXES

Fix some sequence not fading out properly

Thank you for your patience so much,

Nimbus Games