In Nightmare update for 7 December 2022

Version updates: Brightness settings are now more reasonable!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. The brightness setting has been adjusted, now the brightness can be adjusted higher.
  2. At present when players firstly enter the game, the game language could be automatically adjusted according to the system language.
  3. Some art performance effects have been optimized.
  4. Some sound effects have been optimized.
  5. Fixed the bug that the game would automatically minimize when switching windows in window mode.
  6. Fixed the bug where items in some scenes could not properly block the vision of monsters.
  7. Fixed the bug that once the event is triggered in some scenes, the monster does not correctly chase the player.

