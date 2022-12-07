- The brightness setting has been adjusted, now the brightness can be adjusted higher.
- At present when players firstly enter the game, the game language could be automatically adjusted according to the system language.
- Some art performance effects have been optimized.
- Some sound effects have been optimized.
- Fixed the bug that the game would automatically minimize when switching windows in window mode.
- Fixed the bug where items in some scenes could not properly block the vision of monsters.
- Fixed the bug that once the event is triggered in some scenes, the monster does not correctly chase the player.
In Nightmare update for 7 December 2022
Version updates: Brightness settings are now more reasonable!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
