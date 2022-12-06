 Skip to content

Bloody Efforts update for 6 December 2022

Bloody Efforts - Season 1

Share · View all patches · Build 10086293 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Welcome to the First Season of Bloody Efforts adventure. I have plenty of things planned to make it an exciting experience! You can expect many new Features, Heroes, Modes, Ranked Games and much more! For now, we are starting with:

NEW Content:

  • 4 NEW Elemental Heroes: Fire, Water, Ground, Air Avatars - the Mighty Elementals vigorously join the roster. These characters are the forces of nature themselves. You can unlock them with the Season Reward Ladder.
  • Season 1 Reward Ladder - 30 Levels with many rewards including new Avatar Heroes, rare Skins and Cosmetics.
  • Season 1 Battle Pass - increase efficiency of the Reward Ladder with extra Rewards like: Unique Skins, Heroes, Potions, Weapons, Cards and Abilities.
  • 6 NEW Cards - Ice, Pure, Wardancer, Lurker, Monk, Wizard - allow you to create entirely new characters.
  • 4 NEW Abilities - Icicle, Ice-man, Blizzard, Meditation - your characters can wield a brand new element or simply meditate when the world freezes.

Apostle Changes:

  • Mini Reworks: Thorm, Khar, Belzedo - those Heroes needed some mini changes to their kit, to make them more viable. The rework includes Card changes and Level Up update.

Card Changes:

  • Barbarian (2) & (3) -
    Regeneration decreased: 40% -> 30%
  • Barbarian (5) -
    Removed stun Immunity
  • Gigant (7) -
    Stun duration changed from 0.4 second to 0.5/0.3 second for Melee/Range.
  • Mobility (7) -
    Fix a bug, which triggered skill on normal jumps.
  • Some Cards affect body shape now: Defender, Knight, Barbarian, Knuckler

Ability Changes:

  • Inferno Burst -
    Level Up (3) - remove “requires 2 hands”, delay decreased: -60% -> -40%
    Level Up (4) - changed to: -20% Cooldown
  • Ground Rubble -
    Level Up (4) - changed to: -20% Cooldown

Changes & Bug Fixes:

  • Game - add 2 new options:
    Double Tap Rolls - (yes/no) enable/disable Rolls on double Move Direction Key.
    Show Level Up Tips - (yes/no) enable/disable showing the Level Up tips for Heroes.
  • Client - All Hero Prices were lowered by ~5-20%
  • Game - default Level Up tip is now shown on the interface
  • Client - Change Death Chest rarity from every 75 Levels to every 50 levels starting from level 25.
  • Game - basic Order rewards for each Match per minute increased by 50%

The Ranked Games will be launched in a few weeks! Stay tuned and compete with players all over the world!

Cheers,
OstryTM

