Bloody Efforts - Season 1

Welcome to the First Season of Bloody Efforts adventure. I have plenty of things planned to make it an exciting experience! You can expect many new Features, Heroes, Modes, Ranked Games and much more! For now, we are starting with:
NEW Content:
- 4 NEW Elemental Heroes: Fire, Water, Ground, Air Avatars - the Mighty Elementals vigorously join the roster. These characters are the forces of nature themselves. You can unlock them with the Season Reward Ladder.
- Season 1 Reward Ladder - 30 Levels with many rewards including new Avatar Heroes, rare Skins and Cosmetics.
- Season 1 Battle Pass - increase efficiency of the Reward Ladder with extra Rewards like: Unique Skins, Heroes, Potions, Weapons, Cards and Abilities.
- 6 NEW Cards - Ice, Pure, Wardancer, Lurker, Monk, Wizard - allow you to create entirely new characters.
- 4 NEW Abilities - Icicle, Ice-man, Blizzard, Meditation - your characters can wield a brand new element or simply meditate when the world freezes.
Apostle Changes:
- Mini Reworks: Thorm, Khar, Belzedo - those Heroes needed some mini changes to their kit, to make them more viable. The rework includes Card changes and Level Up update.
Card Changes:
- Barbarian (2) & (3) -
Regeneration decreased: 40% -> 30%
- Barbarian (5) -
Removed stun Immunity
- Gigant (7) -
Stun duration changed from 0.4 second to 0.5/0.3 second for Melee/Range.
- Mobility (7) -
Fix a bug, which triggered skill on normal jumps.
- Some Cards affect body shape now: Defender, Knight, Barbarian, Knuckler
Ability Changes:
- Inferno Burst -
Level Up (3) - remove “requires 2 hands”, delay decreased: -60% -> -40%
Level Up (4) - changed to: -20% Cooldown
- Ground Rubble -
Level Up (4) - changed to: -20% Cooldown
Changes & Bug Fixes:
- Game - add 2 new options:
Double Tap Rolls - (yes/no) enable/disable Rolls on double Move Direction Key.
Show Level Up Tips - (yes/no) enable/disable showing the Level Up tips for Heroes.
- Client - All Hero Prices were lowered by ~5-20%
- Game - default Level Up tip is now shown on the interface
- Client - Change Death Chest rarity from every 75 Levels to every 50 levels starting from level 25.
- Game - basic Order rewards for each Match per minute increased by 50%
The Ranked Games will be launched in a few weeks! Stay tuned and compete with players all over the world!
Cheers,
OstryTM
Changed files in this update