Card Craft
Early Access Hotfix v0.30.1
- Improved loading time, file size, and performance
- Mac and Linux builds now available
- Fixed a bug where no supply was lost when you lose a match
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Card Craft
Early Access Hotfix v0.30.1
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update