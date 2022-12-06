 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Card Craft update for 6 December 2022

Hotfix v0.30.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10086274 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Card Craft
Early Access Hotfix v0.30.1

  • Improved loading time, file size, and performance
  • Mac and Linux builds now available
  • Fixed a bug where no supply was lost when you lose a match

Changed files in this update

Depot 1937111
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link