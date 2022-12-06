- Fixed scaling for automatic tate mode on vertical oriented screens
- Graphical changes to seasonal events in the real time introduction scene cinematic
- Increased Gamma level maximum to level 3
DEVIL DEVOUR ALIVE DX update for 6 December 2022
1.02 POST LAUNCH PATCH
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update