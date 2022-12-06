 Skip to content

DEVIL DEVOUR ALIVE DX update for 6 December 2022

1.02 POST LAUNCH PATCH

Build 10085661

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed scaling for automatic tate mode on vertical oriented screens
  • Graphical changes to seasonal events in the real time introduction scene cinematic
  • Increased Gamma level maximum to level 3

