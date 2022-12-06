 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fight For Eden update for 6 December 2022

Patch 0.4.5

Share · View all patches · Build 10085659 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Drop the only one collider per character.
  • Add individual collider per each character's body part.
  • Missiles are now passing between character's body parts.
  • When a defeated enemy's body disappears, any javelin stuck in it will drop to the ground
  • Missiles stuck into a body part will move with the body part not with the character

Changed files in this update

Fight For Eden Content Depot 1483011
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link