- Drop the only one collider per character.
- Add individual collider per each character's body part.
- Missiles are now passing between character's body parts.
- When a defeated enemy's body disappears, any javelin stuck in it will drop to the ground
- Missiles stuck into a body part will move with the body part not with the character
Fight For Eden update for 6 December 2022
Patch 0.4.5
Fight For Eden Content Depot 1483011
