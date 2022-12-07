GCVR Reloaded Fixes 2.2.93.143

We’re back again! This time we’ve got a series of smaller fixes in the wake of GCVR Reloaded and

Wild West DLC releases.

With this update we’re testing out a new set of default inputs for Vive Wand controllers and are looking for feedback; specifically we’ve made the default Interact action bound to the center 45% of the trackpad (as opposed to the Northern quadrant it was previously). We’ve updated our Trackpad icons to help indicate this as well.

We’ve made this change with Movement controls in mind, overlapping “move forwards” and “start teleport” and “interact” actions was a huge oversight on our part and hope this solution works out well.

The previous defaults for Vive wands are included with the "Legacy" prefix, accessible through the SteamVR Input menu in the VR overlay.

Changes:

Hip Holster is functional again

Fixed some lighting and reflection issues in the Sandbox

Fixed a texture wrapping issue on most metallic surfaces

Results screen no longer shows the next rank once you reach Rank 34 (maximum rank)

Visual Options menu UI should now update with your selected settings correctly

Fixed visual issues on the Tin Can, Shot Timer and Prop Cannon in the Sandbox

As always, if you have any suggestions or bug reports or just want to chat you can get in touch with us through our Steam Forums, our Support Services or on our Discord Server